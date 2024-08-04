Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 920 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

