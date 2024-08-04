Burney Co. Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,731 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $100.65.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.