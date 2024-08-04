Burney Co. Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Price Performance
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
Owens & Minor Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
