Burney Co. Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.