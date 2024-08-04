Bush Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bush Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after buying an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,912,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,384,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

