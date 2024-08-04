C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $110.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.