Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

