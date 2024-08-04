Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 19,577 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,251. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSE:SILV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

