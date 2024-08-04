Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIHL. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,973. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.88 million. Analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.