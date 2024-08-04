Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,897,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,407 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

