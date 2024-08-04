Cambridge Trust Co. Has $104,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of RF traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,469. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

