Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VOOV stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.47. 107,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,990. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $185.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
