Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 162 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,223,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,619. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

