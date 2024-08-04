Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $373.16. 1,338,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.