Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 191 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE TT traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.45. 2,070,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,537. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

