Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $80,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,850.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

