Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.740-6.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.660-1.700 EPS.

CPT stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

