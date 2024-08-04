Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1,320.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.73. 592,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

