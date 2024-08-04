Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Crown Castle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.6 %

CCI stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. 2,633,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.