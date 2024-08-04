Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 48,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.91. 523,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,822. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $278.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.44.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

