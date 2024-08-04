Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $30,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,576,000 after buying an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,932,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857,116. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.