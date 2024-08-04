Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 3,497,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.