Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $63,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.88. 3,497,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
