Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $156,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,485,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,928,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. 677,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,034. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.