Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.92. 66,850,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,983,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

