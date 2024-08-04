Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3,934.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,277,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,745 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,003,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

FLIN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 239,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,715. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

