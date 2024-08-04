Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after purchasing an additional 921,840 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 658,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 638,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 475,294 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

