Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.