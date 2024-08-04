Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.36

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion and approximately $284.43 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.38 or 0.04785553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00036991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,102,998,494 coins and its circulating supply is 35,916,665,986 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

