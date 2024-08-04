Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.