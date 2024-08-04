cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One cat in a dogs world token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $455.58 million and approximately $70.48 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000123 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00505381 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $68,732,820.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

