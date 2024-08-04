CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,357. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

