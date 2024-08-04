CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $213,882.88 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

