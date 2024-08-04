CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.