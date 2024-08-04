CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $23.49 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.49 million and $893,142.64 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,928.24 or 1.00107665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011454 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00056871 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02990784 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $809,163.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

