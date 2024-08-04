Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Celanese Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CE traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,015. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

