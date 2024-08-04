Cencora (NYSE:COR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.55-$13.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $293.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.77 billion. Cencora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.650 EPS.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $247.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.