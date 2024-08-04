Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CPF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,343.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

