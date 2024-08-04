Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.17. 874,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

