Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 204,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,313. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

