Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 681.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in IQVIA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE IQV traded down $6.58 on Friday, hitting $241.78. 1,141,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,778. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.40.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.