Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 427,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 77,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,662,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,990. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

