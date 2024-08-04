Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.