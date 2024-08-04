Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS remained flat at $18.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,679,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $19.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

