Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 29,501 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,501 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,271,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,881 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

