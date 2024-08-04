Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,108 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $8.54 on Friday, reaching $164.64. 2,599,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.