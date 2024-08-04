Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 38,346 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 522.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $83.14. 105,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.