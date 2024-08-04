Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 59,400 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

