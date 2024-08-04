Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 141,858 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.82. 17,688,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,514,614. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVUE. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

