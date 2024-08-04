Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 33,243 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

