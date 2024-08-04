Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 381,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:GSSC traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 36,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,679. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.