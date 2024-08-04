Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 118.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $123.98. 5,728,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

